Organized Chaos: How “The Blitzing Mullet” has reloaded the Ravens defensive philosophy
In Don ‘Wink’ Martindale’s first season as the Ravens defensive coordinator, there were names like Suggs, Mosley, Smith and Weddle. The Ravens finished the year allowing only 17.9 points per game, good for second fewest in the NFL. With a stout veteran defense, the Ravens were able to make a playoff push that saw them win six of seven, earning themselves an AFC North title and a home playoff game alongside a completely revamped offense led by the league’s top rushing attack.www.baltimorebeatdown.com
