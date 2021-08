Hyman is leaving Toronto and is expected to sign with Edmonton in free agency, reports The Athletic. The Oilers were given permission to talk terms with Hyman, who is a pending UFA, before the opening of free agency next week. It is believed the winger is going to ink a seven- or eight-year deal with the Oilers that will pay him between $5-5.5 million per season. The Leafs simply can't match that kind of money and a trade for Hyman is being negotiated before the deadline. If that falls through, Edmonton will only be able to sign him to seven years at a higher cap hit.