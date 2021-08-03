Biles redefines balance

We love it when icons from seemingly different worlds link up – and the latest pair to do so are Taylor Swift and Simone Biles. On August 3, Taylor narrated a spot for NBC to mark Simone’s big return competing at the Tokyo Olympic Games. The gymnast participated in the women's balance beam final that same day and took home the bronze for Team USA. Simone’s win comes after the athlete decided to withdraw from multiple events at the Games – including the team gymnastics and individual all-around finals – to focus on her mental health. (Simone has since revealed the unexpected death of her aunt while she was in Tokyo also played a part in her decision.)