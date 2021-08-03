Cancel
Sunday Aug 29th @ 1:30 IMG will play live on ESPN

 2 days ago

Against Bishop Sycamore. Should be a fun game to watch before our home opener! Cant wait to see that Tiger defense on IMG. Had to pass the word and Go Tigers!

NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFLPosted by
All Cardinals

Former Cardinals QB Signs with Indianapolis Colts

Former Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback Brett Hundley has officially signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Hundley's Cardinals tenure was already over after he was inactive for all 16 games last season and Arizona signed veteran backup quarterback Colt McCoy this offseason. But now, the 2015 fifth-round pick has a new home in Indianapolis. If he makes the active roster, he could travel to State Farm Stadium again when the Colts visit the Cardinals on Christmas Day.
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLNew York Post

Watch the hit that started massive Giants training camp brawl

The Giants preclude the use of cameras during 11-on-11 sessions in training camp, but there’s still footage of the initial hit that sparked a teamwide brawl at practice on Tuesday. The tackle was included in a compilation of practice highlights that the Giants posted on Twitter. In the clip, running...
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Sydney McLaughlin Is Dating A Former NFL Player

Sydney McLaughlin will emerge from the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan as arguably the United States’ biggest track and field star. The 21-year-old New Jersey native won the gold medal in the women’s 400m hurdles late on Tuesday evening, beating rival sprinter Dalilah Muhammad to the finish line. McLaughlin,...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Warriors, Jazz Reportedly Agree To Notable Trade

We’re right in the thick of NBA free agency and getting all kinds of cool trades across the league. The latest big trade comes from two Western Conference powerhouses. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Golden State Warriors have traded forward Eric Paschall to the Utah Jazz in exchange for a protected second-round pick. Paschall averaged 9.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last season.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Danny Green inks two-year deal worth $20 million

Former UNC basketball sharpshooter Danny Green has signed a new two-year contract. Danny Green signed a two-year, $20 million deal on Wednesday night to remain with the Philadelphia 76ers. Green’s new contract comes during what has turned out to be a very quiet offseason and free agency for the 76ers — unless you count the constant chatter and speculation surrounding the team’s many attempts at dealing All-Star guard Ben Simmons.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Notre Dame News

On Wednesday, the college football world received major news regarding Notre Dame’s home opener for the 2021 season. Notre Dame’s matchup with Toledo on Sept. 11 will be exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. The network also announced that all home games for the Fighting Irish will be streamed on the app this season.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Is Jaguars’ QB Trevor Lawrence showing early signs of being a bust?

Welcome to the NFL Trevor Lawrence. On his first 11-on-11 in training camp Monday, ESPN reported he struggled when the Jaguars’ defense was allowed to play press coverage and go after his passes. Lawrence went 1-6 with two interceptions and he had a pass batted down. This may come as...
Ohio Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

ESPN names top 5 traditions in college football, snubs SEC

Traditions are a big part of what makes college football so special to all of its fans. ESPN recently named the sport’s top five traditions and the SEC is surprisingly absent from the list. Ohio State’s “dotting the i” in script Ohio on the field in games at Ohio Stadium,...
NFL247Sports

Jaleel Skinner, nation's No. 1-ranked TE, transfers into IMG Academy

It's official. Jaleel Skinner will play his senior season at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. Skinner's father and a school official confirmed with 247Sports on Monday that the nation's No. 1-ranked tight end in the class of 2022 is on campus for the start of fall camp. Skinner began prep career...
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Sunday, Aug. 1: Thorns 2, Kansas City 0

Two first-half goals enough as Portland manages pressure from a motivated KC club to win its third in a row.The goals: Own goal. A cross into the box from Meghan Klingenberg deflected off KC's Kristen Edmonds and into the goal (1-0 Thorns, 10th minute). A shot by Sophia Smith from the left side of the penalty area deflected off of Marissa Everett, who was standing in front of goalkeeper Katelyn Rowland (2-0 Thorns, 42nd minute). What it means: With its third consecutive win and fifth match in a row without losing, Portland is 8-3-1 (25 points) and remains atop...
NBAThe State

$1 million! This SC basketball trainer will play for top prize on ESPN tonight

A York County hooper will soon play for a share of $1 million. Terrell Smith, a basketball trainer in Fort Mill and a former wing for local semi-pro team PrimeTime Players, is playing in The Basketball Tournament’s championship game at 9 p.m. Tuesday. The contest will air on ESPN, and the winning team will split a $1 million prize.
TennisLong Beach Press-Telegram

Tokyo Olympics TV schedule for Sunday Aug. 1

5:30 a.m. – Men’s Handball (Denmark-Sweden) – USA Network. 5:30 a.m. – Men’s Golf (final round); Fencing; Men’s Tennis (singles final); Men’s Gymnastics; Beach Volleyball – Ch. 4. 5:40 a.m. – Women’s Badminton (Singles Gold Medal); Table Tennis; Men’s Field Hockey (Germany-Argentina); Men’s Badminton – NBCSN. 7 a.m. – Women’s...
MLBNevada Appeal

Reno Aces set ‘Play Ball’ for Sunday, Aug. 8 before game

The Reno Aces and Mayor Hillary Schieve have rescheduled the Play Ball Initiative and National Baseball Day for Sunday, taking place 90 minutes before the Aces’ game against the Tacoma Rainiers. Schieve will be in attendance. The event was previously scheduled for July 25, but due to unhealthy air quality,...

