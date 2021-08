Video games have slowly become more and more skin to movies over the generations. I have seen discussions on gaming forums of old about Final Fantasy VII and how it resembled a movie, made only stronger by Square Enix’s stellar CGI cutscene work on those games. Over the years, as graphics have gotten better, the video game/cinema comparisons have only increased and EA and DICE’s move with Battlefield 2042 has only pushed that boat out further, by creating a short film titled “Exodus“. A thing to keep you occupied, while you’re not playing Battlefield 2042‘s Portal mode, or shooting a mix between players and bots in the multiplayer mode.