Douglas County High School football player dies

The Douglas County community is mourning the loss of a beloved high school football player.

Principal Kenja Parks confirmed with 11Alive that Tyler Fairley died, however, did not disclose the cause of death.

In a statement, she said:

"The Douglas County High School family offers our deepest sympathies to the family of Tyler Fairley. Tyler was a shining light in our Tiger community. He will always be remembered for his gentle spirit, his grace, his willingness to lend a helping hand, his academic excellence, and his athletic prowess. He was a model son, brother, scholar-athlete, and simply a joy to all who knew him."

She went on to say that they'd continue to hold Fairley's memory close to their hearts and that they'd pray for the young man's family and friends.