I’m sure some of you are armed for a fight, just by reading my headline. Let me cut to the punchline: yes. But not for the reasons you may think. Let’s take a walk down memory lane. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, in 2010, electric utilities in America generated 10 percent of their electricity from renewables. Ten years later, that percentage doubled to 20 percent. Now, we all know it’s easier to double a percentage when you’re going from 10 to 20 vs. 20 to 40, so I don’t know if we’ll be at 40 percent renewable energy come 2030. A recent report from Wood Mackenzie actually lays out a pathway to getting to 50 percent by 2030, so it’s within the realm of possibility.