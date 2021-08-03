Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, attorney general investigation finds
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women — including government employees — and retaliated against one woman who made her complaints about his behavior public, according to a report released Tuesday by state Attorney General Letitia James. The investigation into the three-term governor's actions — prompted by multiple public accounts of assault and harassment leveled by former aides, state workers, and acquaintances — concluded that Cuomo violated both federal and state law and "created a hostile work environment."www.mic.com
