Andrew Cuomo Sexually Harassed Women in Culture of Fear and Intimidation, Attorney General Report Says

“It was like working while covered in rug burn,” says Britney, 21, of her experience as an essential worker during the pandemic. Last year, Britney got an administrative support job at a major New York City hospital just as the city became a coronavirus epicenter and beginning her first full-time job when everyone around her was losing theirs. She wanted to move to New York because she is visually disabled and needed access to public transportation, so she was desperate to work whatever job would keep her there. But entering the full-time workforce during a crisis taught her lessons about overwork that might otherwise have taken a lifetime to learn. “I really see work for what it is: labor. A means to an end,” Britney shares via text. “And some of those means are important and can give drive to a lot of people. But I see work much more like a hostile machine so we can live the lives that we do.”