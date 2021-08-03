Andrew Cuomo Sexually Harassed Women in Culture of Fear and Intimidation, Attorney General Report Says
A new report from the New York state attorney general found that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women. At a press conference on August 3, investigators and AG Letitia James revealed the findings of an investigation into the high-profile Democrat and the culture around him, described as one of sexual harassment, fear, intimidation, and a lack of accountability.www.teenvogue.com
