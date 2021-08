Notice is hereby given that a Community Outreach Meeting for a proposed Adult Use Marijuana Cultivation Facility is scheduled for August 19, 2021, at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge 31 Park Street, Gardner, MA 01440. The proposed Adult Use Marijuana Cultivation Facility is anticipated to be located at 246 Suffolk Lane, Gardner MA 01440. (also known on Book 44016 Page 0305) by Jolly Green Inc., of the same address. Any person whishing to participate or provide comment is strongly encouraged to attend where there will be an opportunity for the public to ask questions. The meeting room is accessible to persons with disabilities.