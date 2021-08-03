Cancel
Motorsports

Buying and Driving Retired Racercars is a Next-Level Automotive Hobby

By Gabrielle DeSantis
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 4 days ago
Getting any street-legal car ready for the track can be expensive, but if you want to compete in private races or just enjoy the ability to drive your own racecar, you can actually buy a bonafide retired racecar. While you can race your regular performance-oriented street-legal sports car on some tracks and private track events, driving a racecar is a radically different experience, and for some automotive enthusiasts, it’s the best next-level hobby you can have.

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice.

