Saint Cloud, MN

How Do We Solve the Homeless Problem in St. Cloud?

By Jay Caldwell
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 3 days ago
Today on WJON's 2-cent Tuesday program listeners weighed in on an increased homeless population in the St. Cloud area. The topic surfaced in part due to the Lincoln Center Homeless shelter on Lincoln Ave on the southeast side of St. Cloud. Listeners offered numerous theories as to why we have more homeless in the St. Cloud area. One listener felt some individuals just don't want to work and the lifestyle is why they continue to be homeless. Another caller felt many of the homeless have a mental illness that keeps them from staying employed. Others feel the access to free meals and shelter keeps the homeless from feeling the need to find work.

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

