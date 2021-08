The housing market’s reaction to the pandemic was unexpected, but now that the delta variant is here, how will it impact the heated market? Realtor.com says the variant could either upend the market or act as a mere hiccup. Whether or not the variant takes a toll on the housing market, it has already impacted volatile financial markets and increased uncertainty in the economy. Realtor.com’s chief economist predicts the variant will not force buyers to retreat. But one large piece to the hot housing market today are low mortgage rates and these have been influenced by the delta variant already.