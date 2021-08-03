Cancel
Brigham City, UT

Chad Dean Panter – Cache Valley Daily

By Cache Valley Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanuary 3, 1977 – July 27, 2021 (age 44) This world lost one of the greatest guys its ever known. It’s hard to summarize Chad’s journey into a few paragraphs. He was a helper to all, the perfect husband for Vai, a son, brother, best friend, stepdad, grandpa, and decorated police sergeant. His unique life began on January 3, 1977 in Montpelier, Idaho. He spent some of his first years in Grace and Malad, Idaho and settled in Brigham City at a young age. He attended Central Elementary and graduated from Box Elder High School in 1995.

