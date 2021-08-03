4 Fantastic Outdoor Pastimes You Have To Try

It is hard to believe that it is August already! This summer has gone by quickly and I have still not been able to get in the lake. My cataract surgery directions specified no swimming for 6 weeks after surgery. I had my right eye done in mid-June and my left eye done in mid-July which pretty much takes care of the summer. I thought about taking my kayak out but decided it was just too risky, so I have enjoyed sitting at the lakefront and try to be thankful for that. Sometimes it is the little things in life that annoy us the most.