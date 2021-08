Christian Siriano is a classic multi-hyphenate. The latest venture of the go-to dressmaker of First Lady Jill Biden and host of Bravo’s So Siriano is Siriano Interiors, which has released its inaugural furniture collection in partnership with 1stDibs. The nine sculptural pieces mix bouclé, black lacquer, red oak, and maple. “They’re a combination of things I grew up with,” Siriano says. “My favorite candy as a kid were gumdrops, which translated into the Lily stool. And some of the shapes were derived from items my mother had around our home. My favorite chair in the collection, the Lula, for example, was inspired by a dress. It’s all very full circle!”