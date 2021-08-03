EPD investigating Monday night drive-by shooting; no injuries reported

ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department officers are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred late Monday night in east Enid.

No one was injured from the five or six shots that reportedly were fired into an SUV from a dark gray sedan in the 2000 block of East Randolph, according to EPD.

Twelve EPD officers were dispatched and arrived east of Lakeside and Randolph in response to a report of the gunshots at about 10:30 p.m., according to EPD.

No blood or any signs of injury were found inside an empty, gray Lexus SUV that had been stopped in the roadway and abandoned with the engine still running, responding officer David Sneed reported.

Sneed reported the back windshield was cracked from some type of force.

The front windshield had a bullet hole in the passenger side that appeared to have been shot head-on, while the back windshield was so cracked and beginning to fall apart that it was difficult to determine where it was shot, he reported.

The driver side’s door, rear door, front fender and front bumper all appeared to have been shot as well, according to the report.

Sneed collected two bullets and two spent, 9mm Federal cartridge shell casings.

One of the rounds went through the car’s fuse box, rendering it immobile, and Sneed reported seeing a variety of fluids draining from the motor, most prominently yellow coolant.

Sneed reported he smelled motor oil and turned off the car to prevent further damage or a fire from starting. He then saw more bullet holes in the vehicle interior.

A witness living in the 1900 block of East Randolph, where the car had been left, told Sneed she saw a man get out of the Lexus and run east. Sneed then saw footprints on partially wet grass heading east before disappearing.

Treylon Haley, who was tracked by other officers and a partner K9, was identified as the driver at whom the shots were fired, EPD reported. Haley, 27, of Enid, signed a request to terminate and was mostly uncooperative, according to the report. The Lexus’ owner did not intend to press charges for damage to the vehicle, and it was towed from the scene.

The assault still is under investigation, EPD spokesperson Cass Rains said Tuesday.