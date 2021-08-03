Free kayak paddle at Atwood Lake
The Carroll Soil and Water Conservation District and Muskingum Watershed Conservation District will host a free kayak paddle on Saturday, Aug. 14. Registration and kayak launch will be between 10-11 a.m. at Atwood Lake Park. Park admission will be waived for participants and signs will be posted for launch site. Paddlers will be provided with a map of the “conservation stops” around the lake shore. After visiting all the stops, participants will be entered into a drawing for prizes, including the grand prize - a kayak, sponsored by Carroll Soil and Water Conservation District. The drawing for the prizes will be at 1 p.m. and participants must be present to win.www.the-review.com
