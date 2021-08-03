Free kayak paddle at Atwood Lake

One of the best ways to enjoy the great outdoors in Georgia is by taking to the various lakes that pepper the state. With over 30 Georgia lakes to choose from, we have one that some might consider the best to kayak on. Looking to float on the shimmering water, cutting your paddle through the ripples, and feeling the sunshine on your face? Head on over to Lake Burton in Georgia. With 62 miles of shoreline and incredible views, come kayak Lake Burton for an epic afternoon.