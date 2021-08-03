LISTEN: Say, have you heard about realignment?

Perhaps you've heard, but college sports have been shaken up as conferences expand and teams realign. Texas and Oklahoma are out the door. The SEC is swollen. The Big 12 commissioner is mad at ESPN. It's been in the news lately! But there haven't been too many developments after the initial splash(es), and headlines have been supplemented by countless questions about the distant and not-too-distant future of sports, leagues, teams and even fans. Today's episode scoops up some local concern and curiosity and does what it can to provide answers where there are none ... for the time being. There will be news in the future, and this can prepare you for that inevitability. Just press play. (Direct link: HERE.)