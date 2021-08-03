Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Ronda Rousey Shows Off One of Her ‘Favorite Girls’ in New Video From Her Farm

By Josh Lanier
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dIGLO_0bGXOa6j00

Ronda Rousey is probably best known for breaking things — like people’s arms or noses — in the octagon. But these days she’s spending her time healing animals on her and her husband, Travis Browne’s, farm.

In a recent Instagram video, Rousey introduces fans to one of her “favorite girls,” an injured chicken named Fearow that was in desperate need of some TLC.

“This little chick got a rough start, but quickly became one of our favorite girls,” she wrote on the video. “This is how our honorary duck got her rough start at the bottom of the pecking order before basically joining the duck flock thanks to the acceptance of her old friends — our Peking ducks Lefty and Righty. Follow @browseyacres for more animals updates from our little farm.”

In the video, Rousey tends to Fearow after some of the others on the farm attacked her. The chickens had pecked Fearow’s eye and damaged her face. The 9-1-1 star finds the poor, wounded bird standing still, seemingly dazed and looking similar to some of Rousey’s former opponents.

“It’s called a pecking order for a reason,” she said, picking up Fearow. “They just bully each other.”

“Aviary politics are an ongoing … thing,” she laughed.

She and her husband had already installed a large cage inside their chicken enclosure that they jokingly call the “Chicken ICU“. She put Fearow into the cage so it could heal. Within a day, the bird was on the mend and able to return to the larger enclosure with the others.

Ronda Rousey Loves the Simple Life on the Farm

Since retiring from the UFC, Ronda Rousey has stayed busy. She’s a wrestler for the WWE and acts in shows like 9-1-1. But she seems to love the life she’s built with her husband and their kids on their ranch in Riverside, California.

Known as Browsey Acres, the couple is working to make it 100 percent sustainable. Her Instagram isn’t full of pictures from red-carpet events or lavish vacations. It’s photos of her snuggling up with her cows or sitting with her goats. It seems like such a massive change from her days as an Olympic judo champion and MMA title belt holder. But she seems incredibly happy with her new life.

Though, she admits, that there are tough moments trying to live a 100-percent sustainable life.

“We’re really against industrial farming,” Rousey told MMA Junkie. “We just want to be able to respect the animals. This is the way that we found to do it. When we first harvested (a cow) … we were balling our eyes out. All of our family had taken care of him over that year.”

And it doesn’t get easier, she said, as she tends to get attached to the animals very quickly.

“I love animals, and I do not like killing them,” Browne said. “I love the hunt, I hate killing them, I get emotional because I love this (cow). I’m going to have to shoot him, but I need to eat meat.”

Comments / 2

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

149K+
Followers
17K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronda Rousey
Person
Travis Browne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farm Animals#Family Farm#Judo#Boxing#Combat#Tlc#Lefty#Ufc#Wwe#Mma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Ronda Rousey ‘Furious’ After Goldberg Promo

The former WWE star Ronda Rousey is currently away from the company. She recently announced her pregnancy and will soon give birth to her first child. Bray Wyatt’s shocking release has caught some attention recently and Rousey also saw the news. She shared her thoughts on it and hurled back at the fans.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Ronda Rousey Comments On Bray Wyatt Being Released By WWE

As many of you know by now, WWE recently made the shocking decision to release Bray Wyatt from his contract. Numerous wrestling personalities have took to social media to share their reaction to the news. Now, former UFC competitor and WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey has shared her opinions on the news. You can read her comments via her official Twitter account below:
Combat Sportswrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Has Words For Simone Biles Critics After Olympics Decision

Ronda Rousey took to Twitter this week and defended American gymnast Simone Biles, who paused her run in the Tokyo Olympics to focus on her mental health. Biles’ decision to withdraw from individual all-around gymnastics competition at the Olympics was met with backlash from some people on social media, but also with support from others. Rousey had some harsh words for Biles’ critics, and sent her a message of support.
Combat SportsPWMania

Ronda Rousey Comments On Simon Biles Pulling Out Of The Olympics

Rousey wrote- “Everyone judging @Simone_Biles doesnt know their foot from their asshole when it comes to being in her position.Shes on the Olympic team while you’re on Twitter.Whatever is going on cannot be grasped from outside.She’s doing the absolute best she can given the situation she’s in.”. Rousey represented the...
Yardbarker

Ronda Rousey shares what Conor McGregor did to impress her

Conor McGregor may have lost on Saturday night to Dustin Poirier in a TKO due to medical stoppage, but he left many people impressed, including Ronda Rousey. Rousey shared a tweet on Sunday, a day after McGregor’s fight, regarding what the 32-year-old lightweight did to amaze her. Rousey was impressed that McGregor had the presence of mind to promote his next fight despite suffering through a huge leg injury.
WWEthecomeback.com

Ronda Rousey delivers stiff shot toward WWE fans regarding Bray Wyatt’s release

Ronda Rousey has been away from a WWE ring since WrestleMania 35 but she has since kept tabs on the industry. Rousey also isn’t afraid of going after WWE fans and whether that’s due to her maintaining a heel persona or she actually feels this way, she’s willing to say some things others in the industry probably wouldn’t say publicly.
UFCfightsports.tv

Ronda Rousey Blasts Keyboard Warriors Criticizing Simeone Biles

Former UFC champ and WWE star, Ronda Rousey, is not having it with the social media users who are poking fun at veteran Team USA gymnast Simeone Biles. Biles withdrew from the team final citing mental health condition as her last vault showed that she was struggling with something. The agony was not physical, but it denied the 24-year-old a perfect landing.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Becky Lynch Shows Off New Body In Photo

Becky Lynch has not been seen on WWE programming since the announcement of her pregnancy last year. However, Lynch is clearly getting back into in-ring shape, which will clearly make the WWE Universe giddy with excitement upon her return. Over on social media via Instagram, the user known as dro posted a new picture of Lynch working out. Dro, who is a photographer named Paul took the photograph of Lynch stretching with some weights. The photo can be viewed below. Lynch quietly married fellow WWE superstar Seth Rollins this past month. This top WWE star recently apologized over a Becky Lynch insult.
Celebritiesthespun.com

Throwback: Paige VanZant Poses For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Paige VanZant is known to many for her MMA career, though the 27-year-old Oregon native has made inroads in the modeling world, as well. The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship star is on the list of notable athletes to have posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. VanZant posed for the...

Comments / 2

Community Policy