Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

Montana wolf laws prompt Endangered Species petition

By Admin
explorebigsky.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTown Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 8/3/21. During this year’s legislative session, a series of bills were passed in Montana and Idaho that lengthened trapping season for wolves, allowed baited hunting, approved the use of snares, and more that targeted Montana’s wolf population. As a result, 70 different conservation, animal welfare and indigenous groups have come together to requesting Endangered Species protections for Western wolves. Additionally, Idaho passed a bill that would allow private contractors to kill 90 percent or more of the state’s wolves. “Wolves remain completely absent from suitable habitats or perilously close to extinction in many western states, and the handful of states surrounding Yellowstone National Park are now driving the larger populations toward extinction—endangered species listing—by ramping up wolf killing and stripping away hunting and trapping regulations in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming,” Erik Molvar, Western Watersheds Project executive director told KBZK.

www.explorebigsky.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Pets & Animals
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
State
Idaho State
State
Wyoming State
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Endangered Species#Wolves#Kbzk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.N. sounds 'deafening' warning on climate change

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The United Nations panel on climate change told the world on Monday that global warming was dangerously close to being out of control – and that humans were "unequivocally" to blame. Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to guarantee climate disruption for...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said. The city’s fall was the latest in a weekslong, relentless Taliban offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push...
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns

A top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned Sunday, saying in a statement that the last two years have been “emotionally and mentally trying.”. The resignation of Melissa DeRosa comes as Cuomo faces calls to step down after New York’s attorney general released a report alleging Cuomo sexually harassed nearly a dozen women and violated state and federal laws.
CelebritiesABC News

'Modern Family' medicine: Bowen, sister help injured woman

MOAB, Utah -- A woman who fainted and hit her head on a rock after stopping to rest in Utah's Arches National Park woke up to hear a familiar voice and wondered if she might be watching television. Minnie John of Oradell, New Jersey, then questioned whether she might know...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

(CNN) — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals -- and more medals overall -- than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...

Comments / 2

Community Policy