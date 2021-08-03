Rotation depth is weak link in Yankees’ playoff hopes
At the trade deadline, the Yankees made two exciting moves to improve their floundering offense by acquiring Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo, in particular, was key to the team’s sweep of the last-place Marlins in his first series with his new team. Competent left-handed hitting should lead to more wins. Yet the team’s path to a playoff position will continue to be stymied by the front office’s failure to address the lack of starting pitching depth.www.pinstripealley.com
