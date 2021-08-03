Four injured in early morning crash in Newark

At least ten migrants have been killed in a crash involving a van packed with as many as thirty migrants 80 miles north of the Mexico border. The crash happened south of Encino, Texas, The van was transporting the migrants from the border according to local authorities. The single-vehicle crashed occurred at 5 pm on US Highway 281. The van was trying to make a right turn at an intersection when the driver lost control and slammed into a metal utility police. While ten have been confirmed dead, several others were rushed to area hospitals in critical condition and their status is unknown.