Four injured in early morning crash in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – On August 3, 2021, at about 0119 hours, Newark Police responded to the 500 block of North Country Club Drive for a report of a crash. Arriving officers found a 2013 Jeep Cherokee on its side on the front lawn of a residence on North Country Club Drive. Officers found that there were four occupants in the vehicle and all were trapped. Aetna Hose Hook and Ladder Company of Newark responded to the scene and extricated all four occupants, two of whom were unconscious. They were treated at the scene by New Castle County paramedics.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 1