Woman shot inside Las Cruces Planet Fitness
LAS CRUCES, NM – Las Cruces police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman inside a gym on El Paso Road Tuesday morning. About 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, police were dispatched to Planet Fitness, 1300 El Paseo Rd., where a 29-year-old employee was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The woman was transported to Mountainview Regional Medical Center with an injury that does not appear to be life-threatening.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
