Las Cruces, NM

Woman shot inside Las Cruces Planet Fitness

By Crime News
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
LAS CRUCES, NM – Las Cruces police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman inside a gym on El Paso Road Tuesday morning. About 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, police were dispatched to Planet Fitness, 1300 El Paseo Rd., where a 29-year-old employee was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The woman was transported to Mountainview Regional Medical Center with an injury that does not appear to be life-threatening.

Shore News Network

Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

Crime & Safety
