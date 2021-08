With the 2021 fall camp is just days away, LSU Tigers Wire looks to preview the impact players ahead of the season. One of the top recruits for the LSU Tigers in the 2021 recruiting class that finished No. 3 overall, Garrett Nussmeier might be thrust into the quarterback competition behind Max Johnson. Nussmeier was rated as a four-star recruit from the 2021 class and No. 15 overall in the state of Texas.