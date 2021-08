Continuing the swim season strong, the Weaverville Waves took third place at the Battle Under Mountain Swim Meet this past weekend in South Siskiyou. High point winners for their age groups were Ellie Dresselhaus, first place, in the 6 and under girls division; Kayleahnna Schroeder, first place, in the 7 and 8 girls division; Mattie Dresselhaus, first place, and Elizabeth Carpenter, third place, in the 9 and 10 girls division; Wes Dresselhaus, first place, in the 11 and 12 boys division; and Carver Dresselhaus, third place, in the 13 and 14 boys division.