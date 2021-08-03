Check Out The Rustic Family Room In This Huge Sioux Falls Home

Did we really get 1.5" of rain Thursday night? In the last two weeks, our total has amounted to almost three inches!. If you're asking yourself how much rain we received last night, let me tell you that it was a good rain. Right at one inch in southwest Sioux Falls. In the southeast part of the city closer to 1.5 inches and further east of the city higher amounts were reported. Add that to last week’s soaker and we’re up to around 3 inches.