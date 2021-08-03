Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
B102.7

Check Out The Rustic Family Room In This Huge Sioux Falls Home

By Chuck Wood
Posted by 
B102.7
B102.7
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I'm a fan of the Riverview Heights area of Sioux Falls. It's like a little wooded area right in the heart of Sioux Falls. Bordered by Kiwanis Avenue on the west, Western Avenue to the east (got that?), 18th Street to the north, and 22nd Street to the south, Riverview Heights features some of the most desirable properties in Sioux Falls. The streets wind through the neighborhood with houses tucked in between trees, it feels like you are in the country.

b1027.com

Comments / 0

B102.7

B102.7

Sioux Falls, SD
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT

B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Room#Living Space#Single Family Home#Wood Paneling#Interior Design#Zillow
Related
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
B102.7

What Are the Best South Dakota Lake Towns?

We may not have surfing cities but South Dakota will put our lake towns up against any other when it comes to beauty, openness, and friendly neighbors. In this part of the world, we say hello to everyone. There are dozens of little gems around the state and you still...
Food & DrinksPosted by
B102.7

Are You Ready for Mustard Hot Dog Buns?

It's one of America's favorite condiments and it's got its own big day coming up this weekend. Saturday (August 7) is National Mustard Day and you don't have to take my word for it, I confirmed it on the National Mustard Museum's website. You read that right. There is a...
AnimalsPosted by
B102.7

Do You Know The Season Limit On South Dakota Jackalopes?

South Dakota is known for Mount Rushmore, The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, The Badlands, and of course the jumpin' Jackalope. Hundreds of thousands of tourists have traveled the roads of South Dakota and pulled over to shop at Wall Drug. And several folks have seen the Jackalope head mounts that hang on the Wall Drug walls and wondered where exactly do they roam in the state.
Rapid City, SDPosted by
B102.7

Why is Rapid City’s Tourisum for 2021 Booming?

With a community that thrives on tourism, Julie Schmitz Jensen, President of Visit Rapid City, says this is the busiest summer she has 'ever seen' according to Dakota News Now. “We are absolutely thrilled with the number of leisure travelers that are coming to Rapid City and enjoying the great...
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
B102.7

Free Moonlight Movies Are Lighting Up Downtown Sioux Falls Every Saturday

It has become a summertime tradition - - Moonlight Movies in downtown Sioux Falls. This free event has been making summer evenings a whole bunch of fun for families in the Sioux Empire for years now. But it's not just families taking in these current and classic films. Couples, groups of friends, and neighbors, have made Fawick Park on Saturday nights, a destination location.
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
B102.7

What Was Thursday’s Rainfall in Sioux Falls?

Did we really get 1.5" of rain Thursday night? In the last two weeks, our total has amounted to almost three inches!. If you're asking yourself how much rain we received last night, let me tell you that it was a good rain. Right at one inch in southwest Sioux Falls. In the southeast part of the city closer to 1.5 inches and further east of the city higher amounts were reported. Add that to last week’s soaker and we’re up to around 3 inches.
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
B102.7

A Sioux Falls Business Stays Strong During Economic Challenges

The vision for the owner of one very special Sioux Falls food truck was to always share the Native American culture with the community. Despite the ongoing challenges for local businesses, Lawrence West of the Watecha Bowl has successfully realized this dream!. Watecha Bowl just shared some exciting numbers on...
Posted by
B102.7

Sioux Falls Man Attempted to Kidnap Woman on Bike Trail

A frightening incident on the bike trail led to the arrest of a Sioux Falls man. According to Dakota News Now, an 18-year-old woman was attacked on Sunday night while jogging in the area of Dunham Park. It started at approximately 8:30 pm when a man driving a vehicle said something to the victim as she ran by.
Parkston, SDPosted by
B102.7

Badgers Showing up in South Dakota Town

Occasionally we happen upon a story that captures your imagination. You know the kind, where you stop in your tracks and try to 'imagine what it might be like to have a badger hanging out on your back porch. I was thumbing through my Facebook feed and saw this posted...
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
B102.7

A BIG Thank You from the Sioux Falls Children’s Inn

Throughout the month of July, Results Townsquare Media, together with Dakota News Now, and our friends at Vern Eide Motorcars, have teamed up to spread the word on our Drive Out Domestic Violence campaign. The Sioux Falls Children Inn does a wonderful job every day in helping to combat the domestic abuse problem here in the Sioux Empire.
PoliticsPosted by
B102.7

What Is South Dakota’s ‘Karen’ Quotient?

Just a generation ago, it was the third most popular name for newborn girls in the United States. But a lot has changed since the 1960s. Now the word 'Karen' is so much more than just a name, it's become the identifier for some of the worst behavior in the world around us.

Comments / 0

Community Policy