DB Julian Love: The Good, the Great and The Ugly

Opening Statement:We'll work on some third down and some calls. Really, our focus still remains on including the foundational base and the fundamentals, building our communication and the chemistry of the units. This is critical as we go to pads next week. We've got to make sure that we start this week with a big strong base on fundamentals and keep building our conditioning. We'll actually peel back the time a little bit today. We are going to try to mirror this as much as we can in terms of the pattern we have in the regular season. We've been two hours on the field the first two days. Today, we'll be about an hour and a half. That generally patterns what we do in the regular season. After this, we'll have a day tomorrow where we'll actually tone it down a little bit and focus more on teamwork. We're going to be more at a lesser pace. We call it the "Pro Bowl Jog," which is what the league officially calls it, but it's more of a spirited jog through, if you would. A lot of focus tomorrow on review we put in already, what we're going to put in next week, our communication across the units, and then just trying to build a team operation, breaking a huddle, no huddle, or whatever may come up in that situation. So, with that all being said, I'll answer any questions I can.