Buchanan, WI

NOTICE OF POTENTIAL GATHERING OF A QUORUM OF THE TOWN OF BUCHANAN BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

 3 days ago

TUESDAY, AUGUST 10, 2021 5:15 P.M. NOTICE OF POTENTIAL GATHERING OF A QUORUM OF THE TOWN OF BUCHANAN BOARD OF SUPERVISORS. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the members of the Town of Buchanan Town Board may be present at the Fire Study Consolidation meeting with the Combined Locks Fire Study Committee to be held on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 5:15 pm at the Village of Combined Locks Civic Center located at 405 Wallace Street, Combined Locks, WI 54113. Although no formal action will be taken nor matters of Town business discussed, a quorum of the Board may be gathered for the event.

