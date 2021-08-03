Cancel
With Compassion Seattle initiative and final vote on new mayor, November election lined up to be referendum on homelessness in the city

Cover picture for the articleNovember’s General Election is set to be a referendum on homelessness in Seattle, the top issue for voters in a city where thousands live outside and under-sheltered. The Seattle City Council Monday approved a procedural vote to clear the way for King County Elections to place the Compassion Seattle initiative on the ballot this fall.

