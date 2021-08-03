Calls for Cuomo to resign grow louder after AG's report alleges he sexually harassed multiple women

New York governor Andrew Cuomo has somehow not yet reached the bottom of his fall from grace. Since state Attorney General Letitia James’s investigation concluded that he had sexually harassed 11 women—most of whom are current or former state employees—the governor has shed political support, according to the New York Times. Those groups abandoning him include crucial constituencies such as “labor, white suburban lawmakers, and Black political leaders.” Almost every major union in the state has come out against him, as well as “civic groups on which he has long relied to get out his message and validate his policies,” leaving him more vulnerable than ever to offensive moves from Albany.