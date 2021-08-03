Attorney General Nessel Joins Bipartisan Coalition Urging Stronger Policies for Protecting Students
LANSING - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel today joined a bipartisan coalition of 25 attorneys general in a letter to the National Council for State Authorization Reciprocity Agreements (NC-SARA) urging it to institute stronger consumer protection policies for the more than 3 million students enrolled in distance education courses offered by its 2,276 participating institutions.www.michigan.gov
