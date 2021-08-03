Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Attorney General Nessel Joins Bipartisan Coalition Urging Stronger Policies for Protecting Students

michigan.gov
 17 days ago

LANSING - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel today joined a bipartisan coalition of 25 attorneys general in a letter to the National Council for State Authorization Reciprocity Agreements (NC-SARA) urging it to institute stronger consumer protection policies for the more than 3 million students enrolled in distance education courses offered by its 2,276 participating institutions.

www.michigan.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Maine State
State
Virginia State
State
Oregon State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Protection#Attorneys#Attorney General#Rhode Island#Nc Sara#Policy Manual
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthMSNBC

Governors' efforts backfire as more locals defy anti-mask policies

When two school districts in Florida defied Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R) order banning mask mandates in schools, the state Board of Education took swift action, agreeing to sanction local officials. Education officials in Alachua and Broward counties are aware of the governor's policy, but they've decided to prioritize public health over the Republican's political agenda.
Educationpinalcentral.com

Ed secretary warns Ducey not to cut federal funds to schools with mask mandates

PHOENIX — President Biden on Wednesday directed the nation’s top education official to take action “against governors that are trying to block and intimidate local school officials and educators’’ by prohibiting them from requiring the use of masks. The direction to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona comes on the heels of...
Technologymichigan.gov

Attorney General Nessel Calls for Faster Implementation of Anti-Robocall Technology

LANSING - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel today urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to fight back against the scourge of illegal robocalls by moving up the deadline for smaller telephone companies to implement caller ID technology. Attorney General Nessel joined a bipartisan coalition of 51 attorneys general in submitting comments to the FCC.
Tennessee Statetennesseestar.com

Tennessee Attorney General Fails to Join Lawsuit Against ‘Critical Race Theory’

Tennessee Attorney General Herb Slatery has failed to join several other attorneys general in a lawsuit against Critical Race Theory (CRT). JustTheNews.com reported this week that attorneys general in more than half of the 50 states disagree on how to address alleged racial disparities in school discipline. Both sides filed competing briefs through a U.S. Department of Education proceeding that reportedly attracted 2,700 comments. The website reported that Arizona “led a coalition of 15 states to oppose the reinstatement of the Obama administration’s ‘disparate impact’ guidance, which said statistical differences between the races in school discipline could serve as the basis for a federal civil rights investigation.”
PoliticsWLOS.com

SC attorney general urges FCC to fight back against robocalls

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina attorney general is urging the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to fight back against illegal robocalls by moving up the deadline for smaller telephone companies to implement caller ID technology. Attorney General Alan Wilson joined a bipartisan coalition of 51 attorneys general, led by...
Arizona Stateazpm.org

Education secretary warns Arizona over mask law

Tohono O’odham Community College hosted a listening session July 15, 2021, with U.S. Secretary of the Education Dr. Miguel Cardona. The Biden administration took aim Wednesday at Arizona's law that bans school districts from requiring students to wear masks. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona sent a letter to state officials...
Oklahoma Stateoklahoman.com

Oklahoma attorney general urges Supreme Court to overturn McGirt

A year after losing the legal fight over the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s reservation, the state of Oklahoma urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to overrule the McGirt decision and return criminal jurisdiction over Native Americans in eastern Oklahoma to state prosecutors and judges. "Simply put, the fundamental sovereignty of...
Nevada Statenews3lv.com

Nevada's Ford joins other state attorneys general against robocalls

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has joined attorneys general from all 50 states to urge the Federal Communications Commission into taking steps to help eliminate robocalls and spoofing by next summer. For his part, Ford says he shares the frustration caused by the annoying phone calls....
Collegestribuneledgernews.com

USC faculty group urges Pastides to defy attorney general and require masks on campus

Aug. 6—A group of University of South Carolina faculty members are urging the school's interim president to defy the state attorney general and require masks inside campus buildings. USC's American Association of University Professors chapter sent a letter Friday to interim President Harris Pastides saying, "The case for mandatory masking...
Tennessee StateWATE

Tennessee Attorney General urges quicker federal action on robocalls

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee attorney general is making moves to fight back against illegal robocalls. AG Herbert Slatery is urging the Federal Communications Commission to fight against robocalls by moving up the deadline for smaller telephone companies to implement caller ID technology. “Tennesseans don’t care whether a phone...
Politicsabc10up.com

Attorney General Dana Nessel urges caller ID requirement

We’ve all heard the recent warnings about surges in scam calls. Attorney General Dana Nessel is urging the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to do something about it. Today, she pressed the FCC to move up the deadline for smaller phone companies to add caller ID. “This caller ID technology will...
New York City, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Attorney General issues consumer alert to protect New Yorkers from dangerous, fake COVID-19 vaccination cards

ALBANY — New York Attorney General Letitia James issued an alert to protect New Yorkers from the dangers of fake coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination cards. The sale or distribution of blank or fraudulently-completed vaccination cards to individuals who have not actually received a vaccine poses a serious threat to the health of New York communities, and will impede the progress that has been made in combatting COVID-19. Falsifying vaccine cards and records, as well as the unauthorized use of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) seals, also violate various federal and New York state laws and is subject to civil and criminal enforcement.
Michigan Statetennesseestar.com

Michigan Attorney General Nessel Claims ‘Democracy’ on Ballot in New Campaign Ad

In a new campaign ad for her reelection, Attorney General Dana Nessel says “democracy is on the ballot.”. “AG Dana Nessel’s Republican opponents support ‘The Big Lie’ and violent extremists. Whether it’s elections or domestic terrorism-what happens in Michigan doesn’t stay in Michigan. It impacts all of America. Let’s make sure Dana is re-elected. Our democracy depends upon it,” Nessel said in a tweet, attaching her ad.
California Stategoldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Bonta Leads Multistate Coalition in Calling on the Senate to Pass the Protecting the Right to Organize Act of 2021 (PRO) Act and Stand Up for Working Americans

August 12, 2021 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Tuesday led a coalition of 17 attorneys general in calling on the U.S. Senate to pass the Protecting the Right to Organize Act of 2021. (PRO Act). The PRO Act strengthens and modernizes the National Labor Relations Act...

Comments / 0

Community Policy