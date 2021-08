GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR DRIVERS - FULL TIME AVAILABLE!. If the ability to move around and not be stuck behind a desk all day is what you are looking for, this might be the perfect fit for you! We are a local delivery company, contracted with FedEx Ground. We are currently hiring for Full Time Drivers. We are seeking someone who is very motivated and hard working to safely pick up and deliver packages in our service areas. We provide training and the tools necessary to ensure the right candidate will be set up for success. Benefits Available. Supplemental Insurance, Aflac, Monthly Bonus after 90 days.