Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Delegation for 8.3.21: Infrastructure (again) — ocean safe — buy American — education equity

By Staff Reports
floridapolitics.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA $1-trillion infrastructure plan appears on track to pass. On Sunday, final details were published regarding a bipartisan deal negotiated between a 17-Senator working group and the White House. But so far, Florida Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott have not expressed support. With 2,700 pages of draft legislation in the public sphere, is there much in the bill to win over either Republican?

floridapolitics.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Alger Hiss
Person
Vern Buchanan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Florida Politics#Education Equity#Economy#The White House#Republican#Amtrak#Senate#Democratic#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Related
House Rentfloridapolitics.com

Delegation for 8.6.21: Evictions — hostages — inflation — burned — vaxxed

Rent help is on the way, and America loses a labor union giant. Delegation Democrats welcomed the decision. While the extension only applies in counties with a high risk of coronavirus spread, that’s everywhere in the state of Florida, thanks to a surge fueled by the hyper-contagious delta variant. But a question remains: what happens as mounting bills loom, a problem that only grew worse during the now-18-month pandemic.
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Ron DeSantis is a big problem for Biden

CNN — President Joe Biden has a political health care problem on his hands. Over the past week, his administration has been trying to contend with Republican governors who refuse to cooperate in national efforts to vaccinate, mask, and curb the new surge of Covid-19. At the top of the...
Florida Statefloridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 8.01.21

Nikki Fried and Charlie Crist were riding high last week. But, um, Rick Scott?. In honor of schools reopening across Florida, district leaders face a multiple-choice question. Do they:. A: Stand up to Gov. Ron DeSantis and require students to wear a face mask, essentially calling his bluff. B: Go...
Congress & CourtsThe Spokesman-Review

Senate nears vote on $550 billion bipartisan infrastructure package

WASHINGTON – The Senate inched closer on Thursday to voting on a landmark bipartisan infrastructure bill that would authorize some $550 billion in new spending on roads, airports, the electric grid, internet access, clean water and more – a major priority for President Joe Biden and the moderate Republicans and Democrats who negotiated the package.
Tallahassee, FLfloridapolitics.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — New sheriff in town

A PR pro offers backup for Florida Sheriffs, and there's a whole lot of slitherin' going on. Logan Lewkow is leaving one of the top PR agencies to take over as communications director at the Florida Sheriffs Association. Lewkow has been working at the Moore Agency since 2017, handling the...
Florida Statefloridapolitics.com

An unfree, unconnected Cuba is a threat to U.S. security, Florida Republicans say

'If you want no Chinese (or) Russian influence, then you should want a free Cuba.'. Compared to the night before, the Thursday press conference on the crisis in Cuba U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Cuban American Congress members from Miami-Dade held with Gov. Ron DeSantis and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez was a tame affair. But what they said was anything but reassuring.
Sarasota County, FLfloridapolitics.com

Sarasota GOP to honor Ron DeSantis as Statesman of the Year

The honor has gone to national figures like Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham. The Republican Party of Sarasota will honor Gov. Ron DeSantis as its Statesman of the Year. DeSantis will receive the honor at a special event on Oct. 15 at the Sarasota Hyatt Regency. “Gov. DeSantis...
Jacksonville, FLfloridapolitics.com

Marco Rubio, Rick Scott target Jacksonville HUD ‘slumlord’

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry signed on also. Florida’s U.S. senators combined Thursday to urge federal officials to remedy conditions at a Jacksonville’s Eastside Gardens Apartments and Eastside Terrace Apartments, adding that the “slumlord” who owns them should be cut off from future low-income housing contracts. U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Improving intellectual infrastructure in American higher education

As President Biden and Congress debate whether, to what extent, and in what ways to improve infrastructure in the United States, it becomes apparent that we need a more expansive definition of the term. Proponents of the historical understanding of infrastructure think in terms of “hard” physical structures such as roads, bridges, and airports. Consistent with this understanding, the American Infrastructure Report Card issued by the American Society of Civil Engineers finds that our nation has been doing somewhat better recently. Of course, raising the cumulative grade from D- four years ago to C- in 2021 is incremental at best.
Congress & CourtsGovExec.com

Kamala Harris Knows She’s Trapped

“I think it’s okay if we shake hands,” Kamala Harris told me last week. The vice president came out from behind her West Wing desk to greet me, her eyes smiling above her face mask. The last time I was in this particular office, the occupant was Mike Pence. And had it not been for a few state election officials who withstood the pressure to ignore the results, Harris’s desk would still belong to him.
Georgia Statefox46.com

Seven Georgia counties in Delta variant “danger zones”

Atlanta, GA (WJBF)- Georgia can count 7 counties in a “top 20” danger zone for the delta variant in a new report by a national health non-profit organization. The study found a link between low income levels showing higher infection rates, especially in rural areas where vaccination rates are low.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You Refuse to Get Vaccinated, You Could Be Barred From This, Lawyers Say

Unvaccinated people are not only more at risk of getting infected with and dying from COVID, but they're also beginning to face new restrictions. New York City recently announced it would be requiring proof of vaccination for restaurants, gyms, and theaters, and other major cities—like Los Angeles—are now considering doing the same. But that's not the only policy that could affect the unvaccinated, lawyers are warning.

Comments / 0

Community Policy