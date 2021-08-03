Delegation for 8.3.21: Infrastructure (again) — ocean safe — buy American — education equity
A $1-trillion infrastructure plan appears on track to pass. On Sunday, final details were published regarding a bipartisan deal negotiated between a 17-Senator working group and the White House. But so far, Florida Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott have not expressed support. With 2,700 pages of draft legislation in the public sphere, is there much in the bill to win over either Republican?floridapolitics.com
