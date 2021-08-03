Darrell Williams
Blue & Co., LLC is pleased to share that Darrell Williams has joined the firm as the new Chief Information Officer. Williams is Blue & Co.’s first CIO and will provide strategic direction and leadership to the organization. Williams has spent more than 24 years working as an innovative thought leader in the IT field. Williams has directed and managed the successful implementation of various initiatives including projects around artificial intelligence, Lean Six Sigma, and risk management.www.bizjournals.com
