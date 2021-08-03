$2.9M in EGLE brownfield funding to help redevelop contaminated sites in Mid-, Southeast Michigan
$2.9M in EGLE brownfield funding to help redevelop contaminated sites in Mid-, Southeast Michigan. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has awarded $2.9 million in brownfield grants and loans to five projects for redevelopment of contaminated properties in Mid- and Southeast Michigan. Overall, this summer EGLE will provide $15.6 million in brownfield funding to 21 projects statewide.www.michigan.gov
