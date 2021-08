WELLESLEY (CBS) – Like all firefighters, the crew on New Bedford’s ladder four at Station 8 doesn’t always know what’s ahead and who’ll they come in contact with when they answer the call. “I thought I was pretty well protected,” said Cpt. Daniel Coons, “but I was wrong with that.” He tested positive for COVID-19 nearly three weeks ago. He was one of the first to get vaccinated at his station and now the first to contract the virus with a breakthrough case. “It started with a sore throat, two days later extreme exhaustion, and by the third day I had heavy congestion,”...