Michigan Education Trust to Host Ninth Annual Pizza Party Fundraiser on the Michigan State Capitol Lawn

michigan.gov
 17 days ago

Michigan Education Trust to Host Ninth Annual Pizza Party Fundraiser on the Michigan State Capitol Lawn. For just a $5 donation, attendees at the ninth annual Michigan Education Trust (MET) Pizza Party on the Capitol Lawn on Thursday, Aug. 5, can enjoy a pizza lunch while helping make the dream of a college education a reality for young adults who have experienced foster care.

www.michigan.gov

