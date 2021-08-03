Farm Bureau Marks National Farmers Market Week

ELK COUNTY--It's that time of the year again! On streets and roads all over the county, you see the signs for homegrown sweet corn. It will be at your local Farmers Market as well. It's been a good year for corn for those farmers who planted, though bear problems have befallen several farms. The ears are large, firm, and sweet this year. The sweet, tasty crunch of fresh corn is truly a seasonal event. Since corn's sweetness quickly and steadily turns to bland starchiness every minute, it's off the stalk, freshly picked locally grown corn is the best bet for great flavor and freshness. How do you get the best corn? Make friends with your local farmer, and you will never go wrong!