Farm Bureau Marks National Farmers Market Week

By Press Release
 16 days ago

As the industry organization representing all of agriculture in Napa County, the Napa County Farm Bureau is excited to celebrate National Farmers Market Week, August 1-7, with our community! Over the past year, our farmers market community in Napa County has showcased resilience in our rapidly changing world. Farmers markets have always been a hub for innovation, and our farmers markets have been at the forefront of adapting rapid solutions to protect staff, customers, and our community in this time of crisis. More than ever before, National Farmers Market Week is an opportunity to showcase the value of farmers markets in Napa County.

