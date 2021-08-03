Cancel
Bright Health Stock Hits New Lows on Second Quarter Financials

By Burl Gilyard
tcbmag.com
 2 days ago

Bloomington-based Bright Health Group reported its first quarterly financial results as a public company on Tuesday. Bright Health has seen stratospheric growth since it was founded in 2015. For the second quarter of 2021, the company reported revenue of $1.1 billion – a 275 percent jump compared to the second quarter of 2020.

