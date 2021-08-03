Cancel
Cowboys BREAKING: A ‘Step Back’ in QB Dak Prescott Injury News

By Timm Hamm
CowboyMaven
CowboyMaven
 4 days ago

The Dallas Cowboys' first preseason game with the Pittsburgh Steelers is just days away, as the two teams will match up in the 2021 Hall of Fame game on August 5. We already knew Dallas’ QB starter wasn’t going to play there.

And now, thanks to coach Mike McCarthy’s Tuesday presser, we know more.

Cowboys coach McCarthy said the team has “taken a step back” with QB Dak on Prescott’s shoulder strain rehab in the sense that they will be more cautious. “We want to make sure this doesn’t turn into something bigger,” the coach said.

That could mean a change from the original plan for Dak to play next week at Arizona. Once he does start throwing again in camp, it could mean he will begin on pitch count.

And then our big question: Should Cowboys Nation be worried?

The Cowboys are seemingly already plagued by injuries this offseason, as wide receiver Amari Cooper and defensive lineman Demarcus Lawrence have yet to practice with the team as they’re nursing ailments before the start of the season.

Then starting quarterback Prescott left practice after he felt something off in his throwing shoulder. Prescott has yet to return to throwing at practice, although he has been spotted on the field.

Which leads to the question: Could Dak play on Thursday if it was a regular-season game? Both the player and the club say yes. But isn’t that what they’re supposed to say? If the answer was no, wouldn’t there be panic in the streets of North Texas?

It might be too early to panic, and Dak may, in fact, be fine. But the worry shouldn’t be about Prescott. It should be about who’s behind him. Let’s discuss!

