Olympic Swimmer Morphs Into Real Life Meme — Totally On Accident

The Tokyo Olympic Games hasn’t exactly had a smooth run, but that’s not to say it isn’t delivering the goods. From a triathlon false start that threatened to decapitate competitors to Ariarne Titmus coach Dean Boxall’s iconic celebration, Tokyo 2020 (2021? Does anyone know?) has provided us with an athlete-size buffet of memorable moments. In fact, these snapshots of success have birthed some of the best Olympic memes we’ve ever seen and somehow got us interested in sports we didn’t know existed. Take, for instance, doubles table tennis. What absolute legend looked at the speed and fierceness of table tennis and thought ‘You know what? Double it’. Whoever they are, we’re forever indebted and thankful for the bevy of Olympic memes it’s certain to bring.