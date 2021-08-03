Olympic Swimmer Morphs Into Real Life Meme — Totally On Accident
Everyone who says that Twitter isn’t real life has some explaining to do after a classic meme widely circulated on the site happened IRL at the Tokyo Olympics. The meme in question is a multi-panel comic by Russian artist 3palec. The first five panels show a man in a tracksuit receiving a medal, biting it (as Olympians often do), kissing the blonde woman who put it around his neck, yelling and giving the middle finger, and popping a bottle of champagne, heavily implying that he’s won the competition.www.fatherly.com
Comments / 0