Michael Wayne Findley, 39

Hannah Brooke Cherry, age 11, of Fouke, Arkansas, went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. The people who love her most are her Momma and Daddy, Brooke and Marty Cherry, her sisters, Catherine and Rebekah, her brother, Roman Cherry all of Fouke, Arkansas, grandparents, Deryl and Cathy Jones of Fouke, Arkansas, and Mike and Wanda Cherry of Texarkana, Arkansas; Aunts and Uncles, Robyn and Mo Williams, Lissa and Mike Cherry, Kelly and Scott Adams, and Adam Keahey; cousins, Luke and Callie Jones; Brooklyn, Colton and Layne Crump; Letti and Livi Williams; Bella and Michael Cherry; Carsten, Hudson, Preslie and Aniston Adams, and one little cousin, Harper Gail Williams, who Hannah embraced in heaven. Hannah loved serving Jesus at River of Life Worship Center and loved Jesus with all her heart, with all her soul, with all her strength, and with all her mind. Her desire was for others to know her Lord and Savior and to feel His love. When she entered heaven she ran to her father with arms wide open. We cherish the nearly 12 years we had here on earth with our precious baby. Our prayer is that her life will bring others to Jesus and our hope is in Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, that one day we will see our Hannah Brookey Bear again, our greatest treasure in heaven. A celebration of her life will be at 10:00 A. M. Saturday at Trinity Baptist Church with Allen Thompson, James McMenis, Jacob Baker and Deryl and Cathy Jones officiating. Burial will be at Concord Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas. Memorials may be made to: Runnin WJ Ranch, 4802 S. Kings Highway, Texarkana, Texas, 75501. Online registration is at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com.