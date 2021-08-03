Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Michael Wayne Findley, 39

Black Hills Pioneer
 2 days ago

A celebration of life service will be held for Michael Wayne Findley, 39, at a later date. Mike Findley died Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at the Memorial Hospital of Converse County in Douglas, Wyoming from injuries received in a motor vehicle accident. Mike was born Sunday, Feb. 7, 1982 in...

www.bhpioneer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
State
Massachusetts State
State
South Dakota State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Wayne
Person
John Wayne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Gorman Funeral Homes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Spring Grove, MNFillmore County Journal

Wayne Bunge

Wayne Franklin Bunge was born on April 21, 1935, to Franklin and Hilda (Fruechte) Bunge, and was the youngest of four children. He was a lifelong resident of Spring Grove, Minn., and graduated from Spring Grove High School in 1953 as “Most Likely to Succeed.” On October 2, 1954, he married Marian Rostad at Faith Lutheran Church in Blackhammer, Minn.
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Kevin Wayne Crossett

Family of 62-year-old Kevin Wayne Crossett of Ainsworth will receive friends from 1-2p.m. Sunday, August 8th at the Marr Park Conservation Center. Memorials have been established for Hospice of Washington County or Marr Park. The Jones Eden Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mcminnville, TNSouthern Standard

Matthew Wayne Arnold, 16

Smithville resident and Warren County native Matthew Wayne Arnold, 16, was born Dec. 26, 2004 and died suddenly July 26 in Indianapolis, Ind. A student at Quebeck Christian Education and a member of Quebeck Baptist Church, he was the son of Matthew Arnold of Indianapolis, Ind., and Susan McBride of McMinnville.
Washington, IAkciiradio.com

Larry F. Canfield

A memorial service for 83-year-old Larry F. Canfield of Washington will be held Friday, July 30th at 10:00 AM at the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington. The service will be livestreamed on our Facebook page. Burial will be held at 1:00 PM Friday at Burlington Memorial Park Cemetery in Burlington. The family will greet friends from 9:00 AM until service time at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established for the great-grandchildren’s college fund.
Lead, SDBlack Hills Pioneer

Put a fence up

LEAD — The city of Lead may have to bear the cost of securing a pile of debris on Stone Street while a private investigation is ongoing, but if that happens officials hope to recoup those costs. Lead Building Inspector Dennis Schumacher told the city commission Monday that the state...
Texarkana, ARTexarkana Gazette

Hannah Brooke Cherry

Hannah Brooke Cherry, age 11, of Fouke, Arkansas, went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. The people who love her most are her Momma and Daddy, Brooke and Marty Cherry, her sisters, Catherine and Rebekah, her brother, Roman Cherry all of Fouke, Arkansas, grandparents, Deryl and Cathy Jones of Fouke, Arkansas, and Mike and Wanda Cherry of Texarkana, Arkansas; Aunts and Uncles, Robyn and Mo Williams, Lissa and Mike Cherry, Kelly and Scott Adams, and Adam Keahey; cousins, Luke and Callie Jones; Brooklyn, Colton and Layne Crump; Letti and Livi Williams; Bella and Michael Cherry; Carsten, Hudson, Preslie and Aniston Adams, and one little cousin, Harper Gail Williams, who Hannah embraced in heaven. Hannah loved serving Jesus at River of Life Worship Center and loved Jesus with all her heart, with all her soul, with all her strength, and with all her mind. Her desire was for others to know her Lord and Savior and to feel His love. When she entered heaven she ran to her father with arms wide open. We cherish the nearly 12 years we had here on earth with our precious baby. Our prayer is that her life will bring others to Jesus and our hope is in Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, that one day we will see our Hannah Brookey Bear again, our greatest treasure in heaven. A celebration of her life will be at 10:00 A. M. Saturday at Trinity Baptist Church with Allen Thompson, James McMenis, Jacob Baker and Deryl and Cathy Jones officiating. Burial will be at Concord Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas. Memorials may be made to: Runnin WJ Ranch, 4802 S. Kings Highway, Texarkana, Texas, 75501. Online registration is at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com.
Ponca City, OKPonca City News

Engagement announced

Body Mr. and Mrs. Troy and Diana Lewis of Ponca City would like to announce the engagement of their daughter, Amy Elisabeth Lewis, to Benjamin John Biggs, son of Mrs. Keri Biggs and teh Late Mr. William Biggs. Amy graduated from Ponca City High School in 2011. She went on...
Oklahoma City, OKDurant Daily Democrat

Bobby Dale Blades

Bobby Dale Blades passed away on July 20, 2021 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at the age of 67. Bobby was born on August 12, 1953 in Taos, New Mexico to Nobert Doc and Goldie Lorene (White) …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Log in or subscribe to...
Globe, AZcoppercountrynews.com

Dr. Lawrence Mellor

Dr. Lawrence Hale Mellor, longtime local dentist, died Sunday, July 18, 2021 at his home in Globe, Arizona. He was born on March 8, 1942 in Pocatello, Idaho, to Francis Lawrence Mellor and Gwen Hale. He was a mischievous youth who found the straight and narrow. After graduating from high school he attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah where he met the love of his life, Sandra Millet.
Sumter, SCItem

STANLEY BROOKS

Stanley "Butch" Brooks departed this life on Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was born on Nov. 23, 1953, in Sumter, to the late John J. and Lucille Mobley Brooks. He was a 1971 graduate of Hillcrest High School and shortly thereafter joined the United States Army, where he fought in the Vietnam War. After 20 years of service, he retired as a sergeant first class. He spent his retirement in Columbia and Charlotte.
Southport, MEboothbayregister.com

Richard P. Butler

Richard Prescott Butler, 96, of Southport passed away very peacefully at his special Homestead in Southport on July 29, 2021. He was born on May 24, 1925, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Freeman P. Butler and Bertha M. Butler. His twin brother, Robert, often called his wombmate, had arrived 15 minutes earlier.
Purcell, OKPurcell Register

Janice Gallamore Rousey

Graveside services for Janice Gallamore Rousey, 82, of Purcell will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021 at Hillside Cemetery in Purcell. Services will be under the direction of the Wilson-Little Funeral Home in Purcell. Janice Lee Gallamore was born on Easter morning April 9, 1939 to E.R...
Upper Sandusky, OHDaily Chief-Union

Obit Christina Swinehart

Christina B. Swinehart, age 92, of Upper Sandusky, formerly of Nevada, passed away July 25, 2021, at Westbrook Assisted Living. A funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Friday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with the Rev. Brad McKibben officiating. Interment will be in Nevada Cemetery. Visitation is 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

James and Patricia Johnston

James and Patricia Johnston planned to celebrate their 60th anniversary. The couple were married Aug. 4, 1961. They were like two sparrows in a hurricane trying to find their way. James retired from Owensboro Grain, and Patricia worked as a homemaker. The couple have two children, Thomas (Darlene) Johnston and...
Syracuse, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Chase Tyler Blackburn

SYRACUSE – Chase Tyler Blackburn, 31, of Indianapolis, formerly of Milford, passed away at 8:04 p.m. on Monday, July 19, 2021, at his home. He was born on June 9, 1990, in Goshen, to Randall Lee and Carolyn P. Bjella Blackburn. He graduated in 2009 from Wawasee High School in...
Emporia, KSEmporia gazette.com

Velma A. Walker

Velma A. Walker peacefully went home to be with the Lord at her Presbyterian Manor residence in Emporia, Kansas on July 29, 2021. She was born October 17, 1931, to Harry and Bessie Payne in Syracuse, Kansas. She met her future husband, Eugene H. Walker, while attending Kansas State University. In 1953 she received her B.S. in Home Economics from Kansas State University.
Emporia gazette.com

Augusta Hannah Dickson Shepherd

Augusta Hannah Dickson Shepherd, 98, of Emporia, Kan., passed from this life to the next on July 25, 2021, in Emporia. She was born Aug. 22, 1922, on a farm in northern Lyon County (Reading Township) to Matthew Dickson, an immigrant from Denmark, and Elizabeth Davis Dickson, first generation from Wales. She was the fifth of six surviving births. She grew up with wood stoves for cooking and heating, with no electricity or running water, and rode a buggy to church. Life on the farm included gathering eggs, gardening, bringing in the cows at night and driving a team of horses — even maneuvering a “go-devil” hauling sled in the hay field, but she usually traded chores to get out of wringing a chicken’s neck.
Religiongulfcoastnewstoday.com

Bayside Baptist welcomes new pastor

Bayside Baptist Church is excited to introduce you to our new Pastor, Gregory Brown. He is a 2005 graduate of the Southern Baptist Seminary in Louisville, Ky. He has previously served two churches in Indiana as their Pastor and as a Hospice Chaplain in Houston, Texas for five years. Greg and his wife Debbie are the parents of three adult children and one grandchild and are excited to be a part of Bayside Baptist Church.
Port Arthur, TXPort Arthur News

Mary Denise Mosely Bonton

Mary Denise Mosely Bonton, of Port Arthur, TX transitioned from this earthly life at Methodist Hospital (Houston) on July 24, 2021. A native of Port Arthur, she graduated Lincoln High School class of 1976 and attended Paul Quinn in Waco Texas. Mrs. Bonton was an employee of the Port Arthur...

Comments / 0

Community Policy