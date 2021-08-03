Riverside complex parking lot to reopen

The Riverside Family Aquatic Center and Pickleball Complex parking lot along 5th Avenue will reopen Wednesday for public use.

Guests entering Riverside Family Aquatic Center will now be asked to use the main pool entrance (west side of pool) for all admissions. The temporary entrance on the east side of the pool will no longer be available.

The Riverside Park Pickleball Compex will open to the public at 6 p.m., Wednesday, with a ribbon cutting and grand opening event.