Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Afghanistan: 'The battle is very intense around Lashkar Gah'

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Sami Sadat, who is leading the battle against the Taliban in the southern province of Helmand, has called on people to leave its capital Lashkar Gah as soon as possible. Gen Sadat told BBC News that the battle in the city was "very intense" and said it was best...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Helmand#Lashkar#Bbc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
Related
WorldRebel Yell

Afghanistan | Famous warlord returns home to fight the Taliban

(Kabul) The famous warlord Abdul Rachid Dostom has returned to Afghanistan, his entourage announced on Thursday as the Taliban increased pressure on his stronghold of Sheberghan (north) and several other major cities. Marshal Dostom, who had been in Turkey for several months, presumably for treatment, arrived in Kabul on Wednesday...
WorldPosted by
The US Sun

Taliban monsters slaughtered my mum & threaten to massacre my entire family, says Afghan hero who fought alongside Brits

AN AFGHAN soldier who risked his life fighting the Taliban alongside British soldiers fears his entire family could be massacred by the terror group in a revenge attack. Nasim Noori, 41, paid smugglers to escape the war-torn country after Taliban fighters threatened to kill him & slaughtered his mother after finding out he had fought with UK troops.
Middle EastPosted by
Daily Mail

Afghan ambassador's daughter is abducted and tortured in Islamabad, days after Pakistan was accused of providing air support for the Taliban in Afghanistan

The daughter of Afghanistan's ambassador to Pakistan was abducted and tortured in Islamabad on Friday. Silsila Alikhil, the 26-year-old daughter of Najibullah Alikhil, was abducted while she was on her way home in the Pakistani capital and held for around five hours. The abduction comes days after Afghanistan's vice-president Amrullah...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Russia says Afghan Taliban offensive running out of steam - report

MOSCOW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Taliban offensive in Afghanistan is "gradually running out of steam" as the group lacks resources to take over major cities, Interfax news agency quoted a senior official at Russia's foreign ministry as saying on Thursday. Alexander Vikantov, deputy head of information and press at...
EntertainmentWashington Post

After ‘comedian’ is killed by Taliban, videos of his treatment spark outrage across Afghanistan

KABUL — Crammed into a back seat between two gunmen and asked about the circumstances of his abduction, Nazar Mohammad Khasha made perhaps one of the last jokes of his life. Men came to drag the funnyman and police officer from his Kandahar home, he said, according to video circulating on social media. With his hands behind his back, he told the militants that his abductors had mustaches — symbolic of bravery in southern Afghanistan — on their backsides.
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

'British forces must go back into Afghanistan': Former defence ministers Johnny Mercer and Tobias Ellwood call for rethink as Taliban ramps up Helmand attacks

Two former defence ministers have called on British forces to return to the frontline in Afghanistan to stop the Taliban taking over. Ex-Commando Johnny Mercer and Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the Commons defence committee, are leading calls for the UK to reverse its decision to abandon the country. The withdrawal,...
Militarywashingtonnewsday.com

Afghanistan’s Elite Special Forces are on the verge of collapse.

Afghanistan’s Elite Special Forces are on the verge of collapse. Afghanistan’s special forces, trained by the US and armed with cutting-edge equipment, are the country’s frontline weapon against the Taliban, but diminished US military backing has strained them to breaking point. An intensified Taliban attack has eaten up wide areas...
U.S. PoliticsMSNBC

A Taliban takeover in Afghanistan will not be Joe Biden's fault

At the end of August, if all goes according to schedule, the final American troops will depart Afghanistan, almost 20 years after the U.S. war there began. And if current military trends are any indication, the Taliban may soon be back in control. A massive explosion rocked Kabul, the capital...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Residents told to flee as Taliban gains ground in Lashkar Gah

Fierce battles between the Taliban militant group and government forces have forced the army to call on local residents to evacuate the capital of the Afghan province that once was the centrepiece of Britain’s military presence in the country. Lashkar Gah, the capital of the southwestern province of Helmand, has...
WorldSalt Lake Tribune

Kai Eide and Tadamichi Yamamoto: We cannot stand by and watch Afghanistan collapse

The past few months in Afghanistan, even by the standards set by two decades of war, have been especially calamitous. Since April, when President Biden announced the withdrawal of United States forces from the country, violence has escalated at a terrifying rate. Emboldened, the Taliban have advanced across the country and now surround major cities, including Kandahar, the second largest. The toll has been terrible: Vital infrastructure has been destroyed, hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced, and the number of people killed or injured has reached record levels. As the United States and its allies complete their withdrawal, Afghanistan, so long devastated by conflict, could be on the brink of something much worse.
Middle Eastdallassun.com

Afghanistan's Media Freedom in Retreat as Taliban Advances

ISLAMABAD - The day the Taliban entered Balkh district, 20 km west of Mazar e Sharif, the capital of Balkh province last month, local radio station Nawbahar shuttered its doors and most of its journalists went into hiding. Within days the station started broadcasting again, but the programming was different....
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

Milley: Taliban takeover of Afghanistan 'not a foregone conclusion'

July 21 (UPI) -- The United States' top military leaders on Wednesday touted Afghanistan's abilities to prevent the Taliban from taking over as the militant terrorist group has made territorial advances amid the United States' withdrawal from the war-torn country. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy