$291 million dollars in requests for $100 million in available broadband grants

(Radio Iowa) – Dozens of applicants are seeking nearly 300 million dollars in state grants to extend and expand broadband service in Iowa, but only 100 million dollars will be awarded. The legislature set aside 100 million dollars for broadband projects. State officials say 178 broadband providers submited grant applications by the deadline on July 28th and the grant awards will be announced in September. Governor Reynolds says she intends to seek federal funds to supplement the 100 million dollars in state grant money that will be awarded.