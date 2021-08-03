Cancel
[OP-ED] Rose Law Group Immigration Department Chair Darius Amiri says in YourValley: Time for Congress to do the right thing on DACA

Cover picture for the articleLast Thursday, the latest domino in the DACA saga dropped when Judge Andrew Hannen out of the Southern District of Texas ruled that the DACA program was unlawful, immediately halting the processing of an estimated 55,000 first time DACA applications currently in the pipeline. Opponents of immigration lauded the decision, while supporters and advocates immediately took to news outlets and social media platforms to decry the latest perceived injustice. While its clear from the language of Judge Hannen’s opinion in Texas vs. United States that there is a legal path forward for DACA, and that the case will be challenged by the Biden Administration in the Supreme Court, what’s even more obvious is that its time for Congress to step in and resolve the matter once and for all.

