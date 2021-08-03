Three businesses in historic building in Great Lakes region damaged by electrical fire
(Radio Iowa) – Parts of an historic building in the Iowa Great Lakes region sustained water and smoke damage in what is believed to be an electrical fire. About 20 retail shops and restaurants are located in the Central Emporium in Arnolds Park. The building sits along the shore of West Okoboji and was built in 1901. On Monday afternoon, fire crews responded to reports of smoke coming from a wall in the building.www.kjan.com
Comments / 0