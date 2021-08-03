Three businesses in historic building in Great Lakes region damaged by electrical fire

Grizzly Flats, CA…The Caldor Fire continued to experience unprecedented fire behavior and growth due to extremely dry fuels pushed by the south west winds. A red flag warning is still in effect for the fire area through 8:00 PM tonight with winds switching to the northeast. These winds, combined with low humidity and extremely dry fuels, lead to critical fire weather conditions. The communities in proximity to the Caldor Fire experienced multiple evacuations yesterday due to the fast-moving fire. Some structures were damaged or destroyed. Structure assessment teams will be evaluating these areas as soon as it is safe for them to do so.