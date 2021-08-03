Watch: Pair wanted in connection with Mankato graffiti spree

Mankato Public Safety

Police in Mankato have issued an appeal for information leading to the arrest of two individuals wanted in connection with a vandalism spree in the city at the weekend.

Mankato PD issued a video showing two suspects spray-painting a car in a parking lot of the Mankato Islamic Center.

It is one of nine instances of criminal damage to property and/or graffiti incidents linked to their spree between 11 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday in an area of 4-5 blocks of downtown Mankato.

The areas targeted include:

100 block of North 4th Street

300 block East of Mulberry Street

300 and 400 blocks of North Broad Street

300 block of Plum Street

400 block of North Fifth Street

The tagging of a Mankato Islamic Center worshipper's car led to the suggestion by the Council of American-Islamic Relations that the pair were motivated by bias.

However, Mankato's Department of Public Safety Associate Director Dan Schisel told the Mankato Free Press that there's no evidence the graffiti was bias-motivated.

A picture of the damage posted by the Mankato Islamic Center shows one of the phrases daubed on the car was "Sluts enter here."