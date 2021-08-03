Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mankato, MN

Watch: Pair wanted in connection with Mankato graffiti spree

By Adam Uren
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s4wXr_0bGXD5m600
Mankato Public Safety

Police in Mankato have issued an appeal for information leading to the arrest of two individuals wanted in connection with a vandalism spree in the city at the weekend.

Mankato PD issued a video showing two suspects spray-painting a car in a parking lot of the Mankato Islamic Center.

It is one of nine instances of criminal damage to property and/or graffiti incidents linked to their spree between 11 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday in an area of 4-5 blocks of downtown Mankato.

The areas targeted include:

  • 100 block of North 4th Street
  • 300 block East of Mulberry Street
  • 300 and 400 blocks of North Broad Street
  • 300 block of Plum Street
  • 400 block of North Fifth Street

The tagging of a Mankato Islamic Center worshipper's car led to the suggestion by the Council of American-Islamic Relations that the pair were motivated by bias.

However, Mankato's Department of Public Safety Associate Director Dan Schisel told the Mankato Free Press that there's no evidence the graffiti was bias-motivated.

A picture of the damage posted by the Mankato Islamic Center shows one of the phrases daubed on the car was "Sluts enter here."

Comments / 1

Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mankato, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Mankato, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Mankato, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graffiti#Mulberry Street#Phrases#Mankato Pd#A Mankato Islamic Center#The Mankato Free Press#Sluts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Vandalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Itasca County, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Search underway in Itasca County for missing dad

Authorities in Itasca County are looking for a missing motorcyclist who was last seen early Thursday morning. Ryan Whitworth, a 40-year-old resident of Cohasset, left home around 6 a.m. on August 5 and "has not returned or spoken to family since":. According to the Itasca County Sheriff's Office, Whitworth's last...
Victoria, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

No survivors on plane that crashed near downtown Victoria

UPDATE 9:45 P.M: The Carver County Sheriff’s Office says that there are "multiple victims" and no survivors from the plane that crashed in downtown Victoria Saturday. Details of those on the plane have not been released, but the FAA says the plane had departed Alexandria Municipal Airport and was en route to Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie when it came down around 5:40 p.m.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Minneapolis officers justified in fatal shooting of Dolal Idd; no charges will be filed

Criminal charges will not be filed against the three Minneapolis police officers who fatally shot Dolal Idd at a gas station last December. Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena released her charging decision on Friday, saying Sgt. Darcy Klund and Officers Paul Huynh and Jason Schmitt were justified when they shot and killed the 23-year-old Eden Prairie man outside a Holiday gas station at 3550 Cedar Ave. S on Dec. 30, 2020.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

2 dead, 4 injured in broadside crash on Highway 10 in central MN

Two people in a car died in a crash that saw them broadsided a vehicle that had the right-of-way, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. According to the crash report, a family of four from Webster City, Iowa, was traveling northbound on Highway 10 in Little Falls Township when the driver of a Buick Encore attempted to cross the highway going eastbound from the median at 113th Street.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Minneapolis man convicted of 'brazen' shooting in broad daylight

A Minneapolis man has been convicted for what prosecutors described as a "brazen" shooting in broad daylight in 2019. Johnnie Lamar Haynes, 33, was convicted by a federal jury of one count of possessing a firearm as a felon and one count of possessing ammunition as a felon., the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. He faces up to a ten year sentence on each count.
Posted by
Bring Me The News

Vandalism, lack of support threaten shutdown of wildly popular Fish Sunflower fields

The man behind the wildly popular Sunflower Project suggested he may shut things down early this year, citing vandalism, a lack of support and ballooning costs. Fish Sunflowers' mission is about spreading inspiration, hope and joy. Owner Johnny Fish plants and maintains large sunflower fields — now 11 in all — while offering free access to the public as a place "where people can come and experience peace, hope and healing."
Red Lake County, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Murder suspect, on the run for a month, was caught after triggering trail camera

A murder suspect who managed to evade capture for nearly a month was apprehended after triggering a trail camera. Eric Reinbold was arrested without incident around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, authorities said. The 44-year-old is charged with second-degree murder for the killing of his wife, Lissette Reinbold, on July 9 in Oklee, Minnesota. Paramedics found her suffering from multiple stab wounds, including a puncture wound to her neck.

Comments / 1

Community Policy