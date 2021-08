A habitual offender was arrested for allegedly driving while high, and child services was contacted this time. On Aug. 16, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Matt Frits conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had a defective headlight. Frits made contact with James Center, who had a child in the vehicle. Center appeared intoxicated, as he had trouble keeping his eyes open while speaking with the officer. Dispatch advised Center was arrested during a traffic stop on Aug. 10 when he allegedly had drugs and a firearm. Frits told the man to exit the vehicle, and Center stated he had smoked marijuana about an hour before the stop. Center was arrested after a field sobriety test, and the child was released to a relative. Center was booked on tribal charges of driving under the influence, driving while suspended, defective equipment, and child endangerment. The Department of Human Services were contacted.